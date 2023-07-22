Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .272 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (18.8%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.3% of his games this year, Jimenez has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30 of 64 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.296
|AVG
|.248
|.326
|OBP
|.304
|.448
|SLG
|.480
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|27/6
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
