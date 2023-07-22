Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 108 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 464 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.276 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Fulmer gets the nod for the Cubs and will make his first start of the season.

The 30-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 43 times this year.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 7/18/2023 Nationals W 17-3 Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals W 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals L 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Michael Fulmer Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 7/26/2023 White Sox - Away Marcus Stroman Michael Kopech 7/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery

