Miles Mikolas gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-115).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their opponents are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (37.8%) in those contests.

Chicago has entered 38 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 15-23 in those contests.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 51 of 97 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-26 21-25 20-25 26-26 29-38 17-13

