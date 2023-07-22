The Barracuda Championship is underway, and Cameron Champ is currently in 26th place with a score of -3.

Looking to wager on Cameron Champ at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Cameron Champ Insights

Champ has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.

Champ has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five events, Champ's average finish has been 39th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Champ has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -6 251 0 8 0 2 $733,638

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Champ played this event was in 2023, and he finished 26th.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) measures 7,480 yards for this tournament, 450 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,030).

The average course Champ has played in the past year has been 176 yards shorter than the 7,480 yards Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will be at for this event.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 35th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Champ shot better than 81% of the competitors (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Champ carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Champ carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Champ's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last competition, Champ's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Champ finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Champ underperformed compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Champ Odds to Win: +5000

All statistics in this article reflect Champ's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.