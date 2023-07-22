Adam Scott heads into the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, with action from July 20-23.

Looking to bet on Scott at The Open Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Adam Scott Insights

Scott has finished below par nine times and posted 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times in his last 16 rounds.

Scott has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Scott has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Scott has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 30 -5 279 0 17 3 5 $4.2M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Scott has four top-10 finishes, with three of them being top-five finishes, in his past 10 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 18th.

Scott has made the cut nine times in his previous 10 entries in this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 378 yards shorter than the 7,383-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Golfers at Royal Liverpool Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Scott will take to the 7,383-yard course this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,323 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Scott's Last Time Out

Scott was in the 77th percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the six par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Scott was better than only 0% of the golfers (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Scott carded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Scott recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.4).

Scott's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the field average of 4.9.

In that last tournament, Scott carded a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Scott finished the Genesis Scottish Open recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Scott recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Scott Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

