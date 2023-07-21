White Sox vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins (50-48) and Chicago White Sox (41-57) clash in AL Central play, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
The probable starters are Joe Ryan (8-6) for the Twins and Lance Lynn (6-8) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (6-8, 6.06 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- Lynn (6-8) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 6.06 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.06, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
- Lynn has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lynn will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- In one of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Lance Lynn vs. Twins
- The opposing Twins offense has the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.407) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (129) in all of MLB. They have a collective .234 batting average, and are 21st in the league with 772 total hits and 19th in MLB play scoring 422 runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Lynn has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .280.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan
- Ryan (8-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.77 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .224.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 19 starts this season.
- Ryan has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.77), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).
Joe Ryan vs. White Sox
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 23rd in the league (.390) and 108 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the White Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-18 in six innings.
