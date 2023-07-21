White Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (50-48) and the Chicago White Sox (41-57) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 21.
The probable starters are Joe Ryan (8-6) for the Twins and Lance Lynn (6-8) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The White Sox's ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).
- The White Sox have come away with 21 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 7-12 when favored by +130 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (413 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Braves
|W 6-5
|Lance Lynn vs Spencer Strider
|July 16
|@ Braves
|W 8-1
|Dylan Cease vs Kolby Allard
|July 18
|@ Mets
|L 11-10
|Lucas Giolito vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 19
|@ Mets
|L 5-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Justin Verlander
|July 20
|@ Mets
|W 6-2
|Michael Kopech vs José Quintana
|July 21
|@ Twins
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Joe Ryan
|July 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|July 23
|@ Twins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
|July 25
|Cubs
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Tanner Bibee
