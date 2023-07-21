Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 2-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 10 doubles, a triple and 16 walks while hitting .235.
- In 57.5% of his 73 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 73 games this season.
- In 14 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 23 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|41
|.208
|AVG
|.254
|.231
|OBP
|.305
|.248
|SLG
|.295
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|8
|27/4
|K/BB
|39/12
|2
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan (8-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 31st, 1.033 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
