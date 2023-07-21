Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .164.
- Zavala has recorded a hit in 17 of 50 games this season (34.0%), including five multi-hit games (10.0%).
- He has homered in four games this year (8.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine games this season (18.0%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season (10 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.183
|AVG
|.150
|.231
|OBP
|.198
|.200
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|24/4
|K/BB
|34/4
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 31st, 1.033 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
