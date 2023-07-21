The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .164.

Zavala has recorded a hit in 17 of 50 games this season (34.0%), including five multi-hit games (10.0%).

He has homered in four games this year (8.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this season (18.0%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season (10 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .183 AVG .150 .231 OBP .198 .200 SLG .400 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 24/4 K/BB 34/4 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings