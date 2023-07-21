Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.571) and total hits (100) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Robert is batting .364 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 65 of 95 games this season (68.4%) Robert has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- In 26 games this year, he has homered (27.4%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).
- Robert has driven home a run in 36 games this season (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 47 games this year (49.5%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.268
|AVG
|.280
|.324
|OBP
|.333
|.598
|SLG
|.550
|26
|XBH
|26
|14
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|31
|47/10
|K/BB
|68/11
|1
|SB
|9
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.77), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
