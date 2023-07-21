The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .221 with 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 17 walks.

Burger has gotten a hit in 40 of 79 games this season (50.6%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (20.3%).

In 25.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (34 of 79), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .262 AVG .180 .317 OBP .241 .631 SLG .421 21 XBH 16 13 HR 8 31 RBI 16 41/9 K/BB 51/8 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings