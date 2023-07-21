The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 55 of 94 games this year (58.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.3%).

In 7.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.6% of his games this year, Happ has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .225 AVG .261 .347 OBP .392 .355 SLG .412 13 XBH 16 4 HR 4 26 RBI 16 53/31 K/BB 47/35 4 SB 4

