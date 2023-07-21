Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, Gavin Sheets (batting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .221.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 35 of 71 games this season (49.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (8.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has an RBI in 16 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 71 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.184
|AVG
|.252
|.263
|OBP
|.325
|.287
|SLG
|.437
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|22/10
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will send Ryan (8-6) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.77), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).
