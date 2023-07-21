The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .346 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .208 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 51.5% of his 66 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.2% of those games.

In 66 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 16.7% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .265 AVG .158 .342 OBP .240 .333 SLG .228 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 21/11 K/BB 21/10 4 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings