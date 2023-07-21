The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .268.

In 73.0% of his games this year (46 of 63), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (46.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (17.5%).

In 29 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .296 AVG .240 .326 OBP .298 .448 SLG .471 9 XBH 14 5 HR 7 19 RBI 22 27/6 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings