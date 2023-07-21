Friday's game features the Chicago Cubs (45-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) facing off at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 21.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (9-3, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jack Flaherty (7-5, 4.29 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 8-1-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won 17 of its 29 games, or 58.6%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 460 (4.8 per game).

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

Cubs Schedule