On Friday, Cody Bellinger (hitting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .310.

Bellinger is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 73.8% of his games this year (48 of 65), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (32.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 11 games this year (16.9%), homering in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .298 AVG .325 .356 OBP .375 .511 SLG .535 16 XBH 11 6 HR 6 17 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings