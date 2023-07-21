Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 18 walks while batting .264.
- In 61.8% of his 55 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.6% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.283
|AVG
|.245
|.324
|OBP
|.325
|.545
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|16
|35/7
|K/BB
|33/11
|2
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.530 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
