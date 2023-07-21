Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 18 walks while batting .264.
  • In 61.8% of his 55 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • In 27.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 43.6% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 27
.283 AVG .245
.324 OBP .325
.545 SLG .529
11 XBH 13
7 HR 8
25 RBI 16
35/7 K/BB 33/11
2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Flaherty (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.530 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.