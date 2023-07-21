Ben Shelton enters the Truist Atlanta Open after his Wimbledon ended with a loss at the hands of Laslo Djere in the round of 64. Shelton's opening match is against Juncheng Shang (in the round of 32). Shelton has +1600 odds to win this tournament at Atlantic Station.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Shelton at the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Shelton's Next Match

In his opening match at the Truist Atlanta Open, on Tuesday, July 25 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 32, Shelton will meet Shang.

Want to bet on Shelton? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Shelton Stats

Shelton is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 60-ranked Djere, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 3-6.

Shelton is 13-20 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

In 10 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Shelton has gone 9-10.

Shelton has played 30.0 games per match in his 33 matches over the past year across all court types.

Shelton, in 19 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 30.4 games per match and won 50.2% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Shelton has won 82.6% of his service games, and he has won 15.9% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Shelton has been victorious in 15.7% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.