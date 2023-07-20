Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Francisco Lindor, Luis Robert and others in the New York Mets-Chicago White Sox matchup at Citi Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 99 hits with 24 doubles, 28 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.330/.575 on the season.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 0 at Braves Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Braves Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 54 RBI (86 total hits).

He has a slash line of .244/.316/.422 so far this year.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 61 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He has a .230/.316/.461 slash line so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has put up 65 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .203/.304/.475 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.