The Chicago Sky (8-12), on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, will look to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (5-15). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mercury matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ

NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Sky vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Sky are 9-10-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury have put together a 6-13-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 3-4.

Phoenix is 4-10 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, eight out of the Sky's 19 games have hit the over.

Mercury games have gone over the point total nine out of 19 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.