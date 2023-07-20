The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .264 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 45.2% of his games this year, Jimenez has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (17.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 28 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .296 AVG .231 .326 OBP .291 .448 SLG .470 9 XBH 14 5 HR 7 19 RBI 21 27/6 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings