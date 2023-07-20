Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs will play Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Cardinals have +110 odds to play spoiler.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago games have finished above the set total nine consecutive times, and the average total in this stretch was 8.9 runs.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 26 of the 46 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (56.5%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Chicago has gone 16-10 (61.5%).

The Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-42-2).

The Cubs have collected a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-25 21-25 19-25 26-25 28-38 17-12

