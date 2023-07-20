Thursday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (45-50) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) at 8:05 PM ET (on July 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Cubs will give the ball to Marcus Stroman (10-6, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Steven Matz (0-7, 4.86 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 26, or 56.5%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago is 21-15 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 458.

The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule