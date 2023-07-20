Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 20
Thursday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (45-50) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) at 8:05 PM ET (on July 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Cubs will give the ball to Marcus Stroman (10-6, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Steven Matz (0-7, 4.86 ERA).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have won 26, or 56.5%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Chicago is 21-15 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Chicago has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 458.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Marcus Stroman vs James Paxton
|July 16
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford
|July 17
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 18
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|July 19
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
|July 20
|Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Michael Kopech
