Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Cody Bellinger (batting .459 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .311 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 73.4% of his games this season (47 of 64), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (32.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Bellinger has an RBI in 25 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 60.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.299
|AVG
|.325
|.359
|OBP
|.375
|.520
|SLG
|.535
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
