Currently the Chicago Bears have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

Last season, 10 Bears games hit the over.

It was a hard season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last year the Bears won only twice at home and once away from home.

When favored, Chicago was undefeated (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.

The Bears lost every game in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC overall.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,143 yards.

In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (53.8 per game).

On the ground, Khalil Herbert scored four touchdowns and accumulated 731 yards (56.2 per game).

T.J. Edwards totaled 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

Bet on Bears to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2800 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2000 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 14 December 10 Lions - +2000 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of July 20 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.