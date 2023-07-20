On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.

Benintendi will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 during his last games.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 79.1% of his 86 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 86 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has driven home a run in 22 games this season (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 44.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .315 AVG .273 .383 OBP .335 .403 SLG .358 13 XBH 13 0 HR 1 9 RBI 19 28/16 K/BB 25/16 5 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings