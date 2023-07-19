Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Grandal has had a hit in 39 of 77 games this year (50.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.1%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (22.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (7.8%).

He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .241 AVG .263 .305 OBP .333 .370 SLG .394 8 XBH 10 3 HR 4 7 RBI 17 24/8 K/BB 37/14 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings