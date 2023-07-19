Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After batting .233 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Nationals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .260 with four doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has driven in a run in 23 games this year (38.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (36.7%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.281
|AVG
|.240
|.330
|OBP
|.284
|.427
|SLG
|.380
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|18/6
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
