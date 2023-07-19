Wednesday's game between the New York Mets (44-50) and Chicago White Sox (40-56) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 19.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (3-5) for the Mets and Touki Toussaint (0-2) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

White Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (34.5%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (406 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule