Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart has three doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .206.
- In 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (10.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.196
|AVG
|.217
|.255
|OBP
|.327
|.216
|SLG
|.326
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|7
|21/4
|K/BB
|15/7
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
