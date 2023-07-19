Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .234 with 10 doubles, a triple and 15 walks.
- In 57.7% of his 71 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 71 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In 14 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season (22 of 71), with two or more runs six times (8.5%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|39
|.208
|AVG
|.253
|.231
|OBP
|.302
|.248
|SLG
|.295
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|8
|27/4
|K/BB
|38/11
|2
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Mets will send Verlander (3-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
