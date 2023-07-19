Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 4-for-6 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .259 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (49 of 75), with multiple hits 18 times (24.0%).
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has an RBI in 23 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 75 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.225
|AVG
|.288
|.324
|OBP
|.351
|.318
|SLG
|.477
|8
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|17
|34/17
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
