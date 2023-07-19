The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-6 with two RBI) against the Nationals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 88th and he is 127th in slugging.

Hoerner has recorded a hit in 64 of 86 games this year (74.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (32.6%).

In 5.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.9% of his games this year, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .296 AVG .247 .346 OBP .297 .408 SLG .341 12 XBH 12 4 HR 1 30 RBI 20 24/11 K/BB 28/11 12 SB 7

