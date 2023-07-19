Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 98 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .570.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 63 of 93 games this year (67.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- He has gone deep in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (25 of 93), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.6% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.268
|AVG
|.281
|.324
|OBP
|.337
|.598
|SLG
|.547
|26
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|30
|47/10
|K/BB
|64/11
|1
|SB
|8
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
