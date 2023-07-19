Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .248 with 65 walks and 38 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 98th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.
- Happ has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this year (55 of 92), with at least two hits 21 times (22.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 92), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has driven in a run in 25 games this season (27.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 92 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.236
|AVG
|.261
|.358
|OBP
|.392
|.373
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|16
|52/30
|K/BB
|47/35
|4
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
