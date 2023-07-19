Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .219 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Sheets has had a hit in 34 of 70 games this year (48.6%), including multiple hits six times (8.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 70), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has had an RBI in 16 games this year (22.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.184
|AVG
|.250
|.263
|OBP
|.324
|.287
|SLG
|.440
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|22/10
|K/BB
|16/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (3-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
