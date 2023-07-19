On Wednesday, Elvis Andrus (batting .269 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mets.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .210 with seven doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.

Andrus has had a hit in 33 of 64 games this year (51.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 64 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (15.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.4%).

He has scored in 14 games this year (21.9%), including five multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .265 AVG .157 .342 OBP .246 .333 SLG .213 5 XBH 4 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 21/11 K/BB 20/10 4 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings