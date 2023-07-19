Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Elvis Andrus (batting .269 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mets.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .210 with seven doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Andrus has had a hit in 33 of 64 games this year (51.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 64 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (15.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.4%).
- He has scored in 14 games this year (21.9%), including five multi-run games (7.8%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.265
|AVG
|.157
|.342
|OBP
|.246
|.333
|SLG
|.213
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|21/11
|K/BB
|20/10
|4
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (3-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
