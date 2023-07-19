Player props can be found for Nico Hoerner and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In 10 starts, Hendricks has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 4.2 8 5 5 5 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 5.2 10 4 4 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 6.0 4 2 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 7.0 6 3 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 6.1 2 3 1 2 3

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 100 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .273/.323/.377 slash line on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .308/.365/.523 on the year.

Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 51 RBI (110 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .293/.342/.488 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 86 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .260/.336/.480 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

