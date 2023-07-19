Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .270 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Morel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last outings.

In 64.2% of his 53 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 28.3% of his games this season, and 7% of his chances at the plate.

Morel has had an RBI in 23 games this season (43.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (56.6%), including six multi-run games (11.3%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .298 AVG .245 .320 OBP .325 .574 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 24 RBI 16 32/4 K/BB 33/11 2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings