Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .258 with four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks.
- In 37 of 59 games this year (62.7%) Gomes has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has an RBI in 22 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (35.6%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|.277
|AVG
|.240
|.317
|OBP
|.284
|.426
|SLG
|.380
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|16
|18/5
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.86 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.546 WHIP ranks 67th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
