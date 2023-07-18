When the New York Mets (43-50) and Chicago White Sox (40-55) meet in the series opener at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 18, Carlos Carrasco will get the nod for the Mets, while the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Carrasco - NYM (3-3, 5.16 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.45 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 58 times and won 31, or 53.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 25-25 (50%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (35.1%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 14 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-4.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Jake Burger 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

