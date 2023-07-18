Tuesday's contest between the New York Mets (43-50) and Chicago White Sox (40-55) squaring off at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (3-3) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (6-5) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

White Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The White Sox's ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (35.1%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won 14 of 42 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (396 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule