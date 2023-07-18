Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .242 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Mancini has had a hit in 39 of 71 games this season (54.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).
- In 5.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has had an RBI in 18 games this year (25.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 71 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.277
|AVG
|.204
|.349
|OBP
|.263
|.402
|SLG
|.282
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|37/12
|K/BB
|34/8
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, the lefty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.546 WHIP ranks 67th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
