Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Seby Zavala (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .169 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Zavala has gotten at least one hit in 34.7% of his games this year (17 of 49), with multiple hits five times (10.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Zavala has had an RBI in nine games this year (18.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.183
|AVG
|.158
|.231
|OBP
|.207
|.200
|SLG
|.421
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|24/4
|K/BB
|33/4
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (3-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, July 7, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
