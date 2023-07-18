Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .205 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .696, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 63 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (15.3%).

He has scored in 35 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .289 AVG .247 .341 OBP .297 .405 SLG .341 12 XBH 12 4 HR 1 28 RBI 20 24/11 K/BB 28/11 12 SB 7

