The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert, who went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 97 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .575.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Robert has gotten a hit in 62 of 92 games this year (67.4%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (28.3%).

Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 25 of them (27.2%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has had an RBI in 35 games this season (38.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45 of 92 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .268 AVG .283 .324 OBP .340 .598 SLG .556 26 XBH 25 14 HR 13 26 RBI 30 47/10 K/BB 62/11 1 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings