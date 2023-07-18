Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert, who went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 97 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .575.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 62 of 92 games this year (67.4%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (28.3%).
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 25 of them (27.2%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has had an RBI in 35 games this season (38.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 92 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.268
|AVG
|.283
|.324
|OBP
|.340
|.598
|SLG
|.556
|26
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|30
|47/10
|K/BB
|62/11
|1
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.16 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday, July 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
