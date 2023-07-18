Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.351 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .222 with 13 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 51.3% of his 76 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (20 of 76), and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (42.1%), including five games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.262
|AVG
|.180
|.317
|OBP
|.235
|.631
|SLG
|.426
|21
|XBH
|14
|13
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|13
|41/9
|K/BB
|48/6
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, July 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
