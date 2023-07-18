Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .210 with seven doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Andrus has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 63 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (15.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.5%).
- He has scored in 14 games this year (22.2%), including five multi-run games (7.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.265
|AVG
|.157
|.342
|OBP
|.240
|.333
|SLG
|.213
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|21/11
|K/BB
|20/9
|4
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday, July 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.