On Tuesday, July 18, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (43-50) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (38-56) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+140). The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.15 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA)

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 4-5 (44.4%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (40%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won 22 of 49 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Ian Happ 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1000 - 3rd

